Manhunt Launched for Prime Suspects in Dramatic Hit-and-Run Case

Police are searching for two main suspects involved in a hit-and-run incident where a man was assaulted and dragged on a car bonnet. The suspects are wanted in connection with an altercation that escalated to vehicle assault. One person has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend two primary suspects implicated in a hit-and-run episode that left a man injured after being dragged on a vehicle bonnet for half a kilometre.

The suspects, Sanesh from Pathanamthitta and Amarnath from Malappuram, managed to evade capture following the incident on SRM Road late Friday, officials disclosed.

Law enforcement has launched a case following the victim's complaint, with Abhijith—another alleged accomplice—already in custody. Ongoing police investigations suggest a dispute possibly linked to drug use preceded the violent confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

