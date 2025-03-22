Manhunt Launched for Prime Suspects in Dramatic Hit-and-Run Case
Police are searching for two main suspects involved in a hit-and-run incident where a man was assaulted and dragged on a car bonnet. The suspects are wanted in connection with an altercation that escalated to vehicle assault. One person has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.
Authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend two primary suspects implicated in a hit-and-run episode that left a man injured after being dragged on a vehicle bonnet for half a kilometre.
The suspects, Sanesh from Pathanamthitta and Amarnath from Malappuram, managed to evade capture following the incident on SRM Road late Friday, officials disclosed.
Law enforcement has launched a case following the victim's complaint, with Abhijith—another alleged accomplice—already in custody. Ongoing police investigations suggest a dispute possibly linked to drug use preceded the violent confrontation.
