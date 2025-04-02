Tragic Hit-and-Run on Yamuna Expressway Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident on the Yamuna Expressway, two young men lost their lives after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, police reported on Wednesday. The victims, employed at a shoe factory, were returning to their village when the accident occurred.

Tarun Kumar, 26, and Jackie alias Nirmal, 30, were riding their motorcycle towards Paith Khera village on Tuesday evening. They were fatally struck near Nagla Heta village, with both men dying on the spot, according to authorities.

The police have notified the families and dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examination. As the search for the vehicle involved continues, an investigation is underway to uncover further details about the hit-and-run incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)