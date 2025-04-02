Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run on Yamuna Expressway Claims Two Lives

Two young men from a shoe factory in Agra died in a hit-and-run accident on the Yamuna Expressway. Tarun Kumar and Jackie alias Nirmal were struck by a vehicle while returning to Paith Khera village. Police are investigating the incident as the vehicle remains unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:36 IST
Tragic Hit-and-Run on Yamuna Expressway Claims Two Lives
In a tragic incident on the Yamuna Expressway, two young men lost their lives after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, police reported on Wednesday. The victims, employed at a shoe factory, were returning to their village when the accident occurred.

Tarun Kumar, 26, and Jackie alias Nirmal, 30, were riding their motorcycle towards Paith Khera village on Tuesday evening. They were fatally struck near Nagla Heta village, with both men dying on the spot, according to authorities.

The police have notified the families and dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examination. As the search for the vehicle involved continues, an investigation is underway to uncover further details about the hit-and-run incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

