Tamil Nadu Government Prioritizes Employee Welfare Amid Samsung Plant Protests

The Tamil Nadu government and Samsung are addressing employee welfare amid ongoing protests at the Sriperumbudur factory. Workers demand wage revisions and better conditions. Samsung claims compliance with regulations and superior worker benefits, calling the strike illegal due to ongoing conciliation and the unregistered status of the workers' union. Both parties seek an amicable resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:25 IST
The Tamil Nadu government and Samsung are putting a spotlight on employee welfare in the wake of protests at Samsung's Sriperumbudur plant.

State Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, emphasized the government's focus on employee welfare and mentioned that Samsung is ready to address the demands of the workers, who have been on strike since September 9 demanding wage revisions and improved working conditions.

Samsung's management, through its legal team, urged the protesting workers to call off the 'illegal strike' and engage in negotiations to reach a mutually agreeable solution.

