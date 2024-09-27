Tamil Nadu Government Prioritizes Employee Welfare Amid Samsung Plant Protests

The Tamil Nadu government and Samsung are putting a spotlight on employee welfare in the wake of protests at Samsung's Sriperumbudur plant.

State Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, emphasized the government's focus on employee welfare and mentioned that Samsung is ready to address the demands of the workers, who have been on strike since September 9 demanding wage revisions and improved working conditions.

Samsung's management, through its legal team, urged the protesting workers to call off the 'illegal strike' and engage in negotiations to reach a mutually agreeable solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)