Turkey Upholds Diplomatic Integrity Amid NY Bribery Allegations
Turkey asserted that its diplomatic missions comply with the Vienna Conventions and do not interfere in other countries' internal matters, following New York Mayor's bribery charge. The Turkish foreign ministry stated they are monitoring the legal case closely and retain their rights under international agreements.
- Turkey
Turkey has affirmed its commitment to complying with the Vienna Conventions and diplomatic norms, following the recent bribery charges against New York's mayor involving Turkish nationals.
A Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson emphasized that their diplomatic missions adhere strictly to international protocols, ruling out any interference in the internal affairs of other nations.
The ministry further noted that they are closely monitoring the legal proceedings in New York and reserve their rights under the Vienna Conventions.
