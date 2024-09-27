Left Menu

Volkswagen Slashes Annual Forecast Amidst Weak Sales

Volkswagen has reduced its annual forecast for the second time in three months due to poor performance in its passenger car division. The company now expects lower profit margins and sales in 2024. The announcement coincides with crucial talks with IG Metall over pay and job protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:53 IST
Volkswagen Slashes Annual Forecast Amidst Weak Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Volkswagen has lowered its annual forecast for the second time in less than three months, attributing the revision to an underperformance in its passenger car division. Europe's leading automaker is under increasing pressure as the automotive market struggles, especially in China.

The announcement comes shortly after Volkswagen began significant negotiations with Germany's powerful union, IG Metall, regarding pay and job security. These talks have historic implications, potentially leading to the first-ever factory closures for the German carmaker.

Volkswagen now predicts a profit margin of about 5.6% for 2024, down from its previous estimate of 6.5-7%, and lower than the 6.5% forecast by LSEG. The company also expects sales to decline by 0.7%, reaching 320 billion euros, contrary to initial projections of up to a 5% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024