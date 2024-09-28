Left Menu

Meesho's Festive Bonanza: Record Sales and Surging Demand

Meesho, a SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform, saw record-breaking sales on Day 1 of its 'Mega Blockbuster Sale', with 6.5 crore unique visitors. The company's app downloads hit 1.5 crore, and orders doubled compared to last year. Brands like Mamaearth and Swiss Beauty witnessed outstanding demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meesho, the SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform, reported a massive surge in sales and visitors on the first day of its annual 'Mega Blockbuster Sale'. The company recorded approximately 6.5 crore unique visitors on its portal, showcasing a significant jump in traffic and consumer interest.

Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey revealed that app downloads reached 1.5 crore, and purchase orders on the first day were double that of the previous season. "By 2 PM yesterday, we surpassed our previous best for Day 1 orders from last year. By the end of the day, that number had more than doubled," Aatrey stated on social media.

Meesho's success was echoed by its brand partners. According to general manager Megha Agarwal, brands like Mamaearth, Denver, and Swiss Beauty reported substantial increases in orders, with Bella Vita achieving a 17.5 times growth. The company also noted that it currently hosts the highest number of sellers compared to its rivals during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

