TARC Ltd Posts Record Sales Amidst Luxury Real Estate Boom

TARC Ltd, a notable player in the Indian real estate sector, experienced a slight dip in its fourth-quarter sales bookings, dropping 4% to Rs 1,235 crore. However, the company showed significant overall growth, with pre-sales reaching a record Rs 3,722 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

In its recent annual performance review, TARC Ltd highlighted this achievement as its highest-ever annual sales, crediting the strong demand in the luxury housing market for its success. Among its notable projects, TARC launched the luxury residential development TARC lshva in Gurugram, with a gross development value of Rs 12,700 crore, and commenced Phase II of the TARC Kailasa project in New Delhi.

Amar Sarin, Managing Director and CEO of TARC Ltd, described the past fiscal year as transformative, attributing the robust operational performance to customer trust and strategic execution. TARC continues to position itself as a leader in the luxury real estate segment, with a total gross development value of over Rs 17,700 crore as of March 31, 2025.

