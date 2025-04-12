Left Menu

TARC Ltd Posts Record Sales Amidst Luxury Real Estate Boom

Real estate firm TARC Ltd reported a 4% decline in Q4 sales bookings to Rs 1,235 crore but achieved a record Rs 3,722 crore in pre-sales for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The company launched luxury projects, strengthening its position in the high-demand luxury market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:19 IST
TARC Ltd Posts Record Sales Amidst Luxury Real Estate Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TARC Ltd, a notable player in the Indian real estate sector, experienced a slight dip in its fourth-quarter sales bookings, dropping 4% to Rs 1,235 crore. However, the company showed significant overall growth, with pre-sales reaching a record Rs 3,722 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

In its recent annual performance review, TARC Ltd highlighted this achievement as its highest-ever annual sales, crediting the strong demand in the luxury housing market for its success. Among its notable projects, TARC launched the luxury residential development TARC lshva in Gurugram, with a gross development value of Rs 12,700 crore, and commenced Phase II of the TARC Kailasa project in New Delhi.

Amar Sarin, Managing Director and CEO of TARC Ltd, described the past fiscal year as transformative, attributing the robust operational performance to customer trust and strategic execution. TARC continues to position itself as a leader in the luxury real estate segment, with a total gross development value of over Rs 17,700 crore as of March 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025