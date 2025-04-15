Left Menu

Birla Estates Achieves Record Sales: A New Era in Indian Real Estate

Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, the real estate division of Aditya Birla, reported a landmark achievement of Rs 8,000 crore in property sales for the fiscal year 2024-25. Significant contributions came from the success of Birla Arika in Gurugram and multiple launches in Bengaluru, marking a record performance for the company.

Updated: 15-04-2025 18:33 IST
Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, the real estate arm of Aditya Birla Group, has reported an unprecedented success in the fiscal year 2024-25 by selling properties worth Rs 8,000 crore. This represents a substantial increase from the previous year, showcasing the company's strong positioning in the Indian real estate market.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Birla Estates announced its highest-ever booking value for 2024-25, significantly boosted by Birla Arika in Gurugram. The development achieved a booking value of Rs 3,100 crore for over 300 units, supported by successful launches in the Bengaluru market.

The company marked the last quarter of FY25 with the launch of five projects in NCR, Bengaluru, and a new entry into the Pune market. K T Jithendran, Managing Director and CEO, highlighted the company's strategic choices and strong brand identity as pivotal to its rapid growth.

