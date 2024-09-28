Israeli Strike Hits Industrial Area Near Beirut Airport

An Israeli airstrike hit an industrial area just 500 meters from Beirut airport buildings, a security source told Reuters. This is the closest strike yet to the airport.

According to the source, the targeted area was densely packed with car repair garages. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage assessments made public at the time.

This incident underscores the escalating tensions in the region, raising concerns over the safety and security of critical infrastructure near densely populated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)