India Propels Business Ease with Jan Vishwas 2.0: Major Decriminalisation Drive

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is actively revising approximately 100 rules and laws from various government departments to bring forward the Jan Vishwas 2.0 bill. This initiative is aimed at creating a more favorable business environment in India and is a priority in the government's first 100-day agenda, according to an official release.

In support of the 'Make in India' campaign, the Indian Government has enacted the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023. The Act decriminalizes minor offences covered by 42 Central Acts, removing 183 criminal provisions across 19 Ministries and Departments. A Joint Parliamentary Committee has recommended expanding this review to additional Acts to keep India's regulatory framework modern. This Act introduces civil penalties and administrative actions for minor lapses, enhancing the ease of doing business and living by reducing the fear of criminal penalties.

A significant goal of the Jan Vishwas Act is to discard outdated legal provisions that no longer match the current technological and business climate. As stated in the release, 'This comprehensive reform saves time and costs for both the government and judiciary while fostering a better environment for businesses and entrepreneurs by minimizing legal obstacles.' The Act was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 27, 2023, and by the Rajya Sabha on August 2, 2023, receiving presidential assent on August 11, 2023. It aims to enhance trust in businesses and citizens, streamline legal processes, and reduce the burden on the judiciary.

'The decriminalization effort ensures penalties are commensurate with the severity of the offences while maintaining strict punishments for serious violations. This crucial reform aligns India's regulatory framework with global business standards, boosts investor confidence, and facilitates smoother business operations,' the release concluded. (ANI)

