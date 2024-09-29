Boeing Union Talks Break Down Amid Ongoing Strike
Talks between Boeing and the union representing factory workers broke down after the latest bargaining session. The union criticized Boeing for not addressing key issues like higher pay and pensions. Boeing's revised offer was rejected, extending the strike into its third week, causing halted production.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-09-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 01:02 IST
Negotiations between Boeing and the union representing its factory workers collapsed after their latest bargaining session, the union announced on social media platforms X and Facebook.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers criticized Boeing for failing to engage substantively on important issues such as higher pay and restoring pensions.
Boeing expressed its readiness to meet anytime, but its best and final offer was rejected by the union, prolonging the strike of nearly 33,000 machinists into its third week and halting the production of Boeing's best-selling airplanes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boeing
- union
- strike
- contract
- talks
- workers
- negotiation
- pension
- pay
- production
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German Firms Face Visa Delays for Chinese Workers
Jaishankar's Strategic Geneva Visit: Key Talks and Cultural Diplomacy
It seems govt is not serious about talks to resolve RG Kar impasse: Agitating doctors.
Congress Workers Demand Arrest Over Hacked Social Media Post
Waiting for so many days for the meeting to end RG Kar impasse, request you to hold talks: WB CM Mamata Banerjee to medics.