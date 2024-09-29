Left Menu

Boeing Union Talks Break Down Amid Ongoing Strike

Talks between Boeing and the union representing factory workers broke down after the latest bargaining session. The union criticized Boeing for not addressing key issues like higher pay and pensions. Boeing's revised offer was rejected, extending the strike into its third week, causing halted production.

Negotiations between Boeing and the union representing its factory workers collapsed after their latest bargaining session, the union announced on social media platforms X and Facebook.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers criticized Boeing for failing to engage substantively on important issues such as higher pay and restoring pensions.

Boeing expressed its readiness to meet anytime, but its best and final offer was rejected by the union, prolonging the strike of nearly 33,000 machinists into its third week and halting the production of Boeing's best-selling airplanes.

