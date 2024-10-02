Left Menu

Iran Cancels All Flights Amid Rising Tensions

Iran has announced the cancellation of all flights until Thursday at 5 a.m. local time following missile attacks on Israel. The Civil Aviation Organisation provided this update, reflecting growing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:22 IST
The Civil Aviation Organisation of Iran has declared that all flights will remain cancelled until Thursday at 5 a.m. local time (12:30 a.m. GMT). This information was reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

The decision comes just a day after Tehran launched missile attacks targeting Israel, escalating regional tensions.

This development underscores the fragile situation in the Middle East, as governments and organizations take precautionary measures in response to the latest confrontations.

