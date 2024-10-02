Left Menu

International Airlines Suspend Flights Amidst Middle East Conflict

Due to escalating tensions and security concerns in the Middle East, numerous international airlines, including Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, and United Airlines, have suspended flights to and from key cities such as Tel Aviv and Beirut. Adjustments in flight schedules vary, with some airlines extending cancellations until March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:27 IST
International Airlines Suspend Flights Amidst Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

International airlines are suspending flights to the Middle East amidst escalating conflict in the region. Airlines such as Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, and United Airlines have paused flights to cities like Tel Aviv and Beirut, citing security concerns.

Air France-KLM has suspended all Tel Aviv-bound flights until the end of 2021, while Delta Air Lines has ceased flights between New York and Tel Aviv through December 31. Emirates cancelled flights between Dubai and Beirut until October 8.

Some airlines have extended their suspensions, with EasyJet and Cathay Pacific halting flights to Tel Aviv until March 2025. The ongoing conflict has led to a reevaluation of flight safety and routes in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024