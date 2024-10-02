International Airlines Suspend Flights Amidst Middle East Conflict
Due to escalating tensions and security concerns in the Middle East, numerous international airlines, including Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, and United Airlines, have suspended flights to and from key cities such as Tel Aviv and Beirut. Adjustments in flight schedules vary, with some airlines extending cancellations until March 2025.
International airlines are suspending flights to the Middle East amidst escalating conflict in the region. Airlines such as Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, and United Airlines have paused flights to cities like Tel Aviv and Beirut, citing security concerns.
Air France-KLM has suspended all Tel Aviv-bound flights until the end of 2021, while Delta Air Lines has ceased flights between New York and Tel Aviv through December 31. Emirates cancelled flights between Dubai and Beirut until October 8.
Some airlines have extended their suspensions, with EasyJet and Cathay Pacific halting flights to Tel Aviv until March 2025. The ongoing conflict has led to a reevaluation of flight safety and routes in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
