Left Menu

Global Market Movements: Rate Cuts and PMIs Shape Economic Landscape

Stella Qiu analyzes the potential for rate cuts by European and global central banks as services PMIs indicate economic trends. Investors predict rate cuts by both the European Central Bank and New Zealand's central bank. Meanwhile, mixed performances in Asian markets reflect weakening yen value and varied stock movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:14 IST
Global Market Movements: Rate Cuts and PMIs Shape Economic Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European and global markets are anticipated to feel the impact of forthcoming economic indicators, as services PMIs in Europe on Thursday may point towards a slowdown in activity and pave the way for anticipated rate cuts.

Investors are factoring in a 25 basis point cut by the European Central Bank in the next two meetings, with player's sentiments firming following comments from ECB's Isabel Schnabel on inflation control. While UK services show growth, Europe's composite PMIs continue to display contraction.

The scene across Asian markets remained mixed, with Singapore showing positive manufacturing PMI numbers, while Hong Kong's tech shares experienced a sharp decline. In Japan, the yen weakened after reassurance from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and BOJ's Asahi Noguchi on maintaining loose monetary policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024