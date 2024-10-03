Left Menu

Typhoon Krathon: A 'Weird' Storm Wreaks Havoc in Taiwan

Typhoon Krathon landed in Taiwan as a weaker category 1 storm, causing market closures and over 100 flight cancellations. Southwest regions, particularly Kaohsiung, faced substantial damage. Despite being named 'weird' for its unusual path, public caution minimized casualties. However, two deaths occurred amid torrential rain and gusty winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:26 IST
Typhoon Krathon struck southwestern Taiwan on Thursday, significantly impacting the region with market closures and numerous flight cancellations for a second consecutive day.

The storm, though weakened from its initial intensity, led to substantial disruption in Kaohsiung, a major port city, causing the felling of trees and damage to infrastructure.

Despite the typhoon's unusual trajectory from the west and its fierce gusts, heavy rain, and the media dubbing it 'weird', effective precautions resulted in minimal casualties. However, two storm-related deaths were reported.

