Typhoon Krathon: A 'Weird' Storm Wreaks Havoc in Taiwan

Typhoon Krathon struck southwestern Taiwan on Thursday, significantly impacting the region with market closures and numerous flight cancellations for a second consecutive day.

The storm, though weakened from its initial intensity, led to substantial disruption in Kaohsiung, a major port city, causing the felling of trees and damage to infrastructure.

Despite the typhoon's unusual trajectory from the west and its fierce gusts, heavy rain, and the media dubbing it 'weird', effective precautions resulted in minimal casualties. However, two storm-related deaths were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)