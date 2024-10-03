Government Approves Record Bonus for Railway Employees

In an ambitious move, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned a 78-day Productivity Linked Bonus for railway employees, costing the government Rs 2028.57 crore. This decision highlights the stellar performance of the Indian Railways workforce in the last year.

This payout serves as a significant incentive for railway employees, including track maintainers, loco pilots, and various other categories of staff, motivating them towards continued excellence and operational efficiency. The bonus, a traditional pre-Dussehra payout, amounts to a maximum of Rs 17,951 per eligible employee.

This year, despite calls from railway unions for bonuses aligned with the Seventh Pay Commission, the Cabinet has adhered to the Sixth Pay Commission rates. The Railways achieved a record by loading 1588 million tonnes of cargo and ferrying 6.7 billion passengers, boosted by infrastructure improvements and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)