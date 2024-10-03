Left Menu

Government Approves Record Bonus for Railway Employees

The Union Cabinet has approved a 78-day Productivity Linked Bonus for 11,72,240 railway employees, totaling Rs 2028.57 crore. This bonus is a reward for their noteworthy performance in the year 2023-2024. Despite a social media campaign for bonuses based on the Seventh Pay Commission, the Sixth Pay Commission rates apply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:13 IST
Government Approves Record Bonus for Railway Employees
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned a 78-day Productivity Linked Bonus for railway employees, costing the government Rs 2028.57 crore. This decision highlights the stellar performance of the Indian Railways workforce in the last year.

This payout serves as a significant incentive for railway employees, including track maintainers, loco pilots, and various other categories of staff, motivating them towards continued excellence and operational efficiency. The bonus, a traditional pre-Dussehra payout, amounts to a maximum of Rs 17,951 per eligible employee.

This year, despite calls from railway unions for bonuses aligned with the Seventh Pay Commission, the Cabinet has adhered to the Sixth Pay Commission rates. The Railways achieved a record by loading 1588 million tonnes of cargo and ferrying 6.7 billion passengers, boosted by infrastructure improvements and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024