Tragedy on Lake Kivu: Overcrowded Boat Capsizes, Dozens Confirmed Dead

A boat accident on Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo claimed at least 78 lives as a vessel carrying 278 passengers capsized. The tragedy, which took place in the eastern part of the country, left relatives in tears as they watched victims being placed in body bags along the shore.

Governor Jean Jacques Purisi confirmed the casualty figures, highlighting that the process of identifying all victims could take several days. Search and rescue teams are still working to determine the total number of those missing, with inconsistencies noted in official reports pertaining to survivor counts.

The incident occurred approximately 700 meters from the port, and local authorities are investigating the circumstances behind the boat's capsize. Accidents of this nature occur frequently in Congolese waters due to vessels being loaded beyond capacity. Witnesses recalled the serene conditions of the lake moments before chaos ensued, leaving many passengers struggling to stay afloat.

(With inputs from agencies.)