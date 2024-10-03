Left Menu

Tragedy on Lake Kivu: Overcrowded Boat Capsizes, Dozens Confirmed Dead

A tragic boat accident on Lake Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, resulted in at least 78 drownings when a vessel carrying 278 passengers capsized. Efforts are ongoing to determine the total number of casualties and survivors. Overcrowded boats and long-standing conflicts are cited as potential causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:45 IST
Tragedy on Lake Kivu: Overcrowded Boat Capsizes, Dozens Confirmed Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A boat accident on Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo claimed at least 78 lives as a vessel carrying 278 passengers capsized. The tragedy, which took place in the eastern part of the country, left relatives in tears as they watched victims being placed in body bags along the shore.

Governor Jean Jacques Purisi confirmed the casualty figures, highlighting that the process of identifying all victims could take several days. Search and rescue teams are still working to determine the total number of those missing, with inconsistencies noted in official reports pertaining to survivor counts.

The incident occurred approximately 700 meters from the port, and local authorities are investigating the circumstances behind the boat's capsize. Accidents of this nature occur frequently in Congolese waters due to vessels being loaded beyond capacity. Witnesses recalled the serene conditions of the lake moments before chaos ensued, leaving many passengers struggling to stay afloat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024