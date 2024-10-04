Left Menu

India's Stance on Multi-Brand Retail and Economic Reforms

Union Minister Piyush Goyal firmly stated that multi-brand retail will not be allowed in India, citing the protection of mom-and-pop stores. India is open to other economic reforms and increasing foreign stakes, already allowing full foreign ownership in defense and space sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2024 04:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 04:37 IST
India's Stance on Multi-Brand Retail and Economic Reforms
  • Country:
  • United States

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asserted that India will not allow multi-brand retailing, a decision aimed at safeguarding local mom-and-pop stores from the fate witnessed in the US. He emphasized India's openness to other economic reforms necessary for accelerated growth.

Addressing concerns at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, Goyal noted that while some policies can be re-evaluated, the stance on multi-brand retail remains unchanged to prevent detrimental impacts on local businesses.

The minister highlighted India's open policy for foreign ownership in sectors like defense and space, noting seamless money movement into and out of the country, albeit with safeguards against money laundering. Despite this openness, multi-brand retail remains a firm exception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024