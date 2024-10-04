Dollar Strengthens as Payrolls Report Anticipation Grows

The dollar remained strong, nearing a six-week high, as anticipation grew for the U.S. payrolls report, which could influence future interest rate decisions. The yen, on the contrary, experienced its weakest performance since 2016, primarily due to uncertainties surrounding Japan's monetary policy.

On Thursday, the dollar index closed at 101.90, reflecting investor interest driven by Middle East tensions impacting the global economy. The euro held steady at $1.1034, while the jobs report cast a positive light on the U.S. labor market's end-of-quarter performance.

Despite recent Fed rate cuts, a stronger-than-expected payroll could alter expectations for the future. Comments from Japanese leaders prompted a drop in the yen, while sterling struggled following remarks from the Bank of England's governor, highlighting global currency fluctuations amid economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)