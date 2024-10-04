Left Menu

Dollar Strengthens as Payrolls Report Anticipation Grows

The dollar hovered near a six-week high ahead of a crucial U.S. payrolls report, influencing interest rate decisions. Meanwhile, the yen faced its weakest performance since 2016 due to Japan's monetary uncertainties. Markets are weighing potential Fed rate cuts amid an optimistic U.S. economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:46 IST
The dollar remained strong, nearing a six-week high, as anticipation grew for the U.S. payrolls report, which could influence future interest rate decisions. The yen, on the contrary, experienced its weakest performance since 2016, primarily due to uncertainties surrounding Japan's monetary policy.

On Thursday, the dollar index closed at 101.90, reflecting investor interest driven by Middle East tensions impacting the global economy. The euro held steady at $1.1034, while the jobs report cast a positive light on the U.S. labor market's end-of-quarter performance.

Despite recent Fed rate cuts, a stronger-than-expected payroll could alter expectations for the future. Comments from Japanese leaders prompted a drop in the yen, while sterling struggled following remarks from the Bank of England's governor, highlighting global currency fluctuations amid economic uncertainties.

