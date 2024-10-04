Global Leaders Honored at 2024 Summit in New Delhi

New Delhi, India - In a grand ceremony at Bharat Mandapam on September 27, 2024, the Global Leadership Summit & Awards 2024, orchestrated by the esteemed Topnotch Foundation, celebrated extraordinary contributions in the fields of healthcare, education, and business across the nation. The event served as a platform for influential leaders to deliberate on vital sectoral challenges, particularly emphasizing India's healthcare system.

Among the distinguished guests were Chirag Paswan, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries, and Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, who joined a roster of notable personalities, including Dr. Thakur Raghuraj Singh, Ms. Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Prof. Pankaj Chaudhary. The ceremony culminated with the felicitation of individuals and organizations demonstrating exemplary service and innovation.

Speaking at the summit, Topnotch Foundation CEO Karun Singh emphasized the exceptional standards held by the winners, noting their remarkable performance in rigorous evaluations. These accolades are not only a testament to their dedication and ethical practices but also serve as inspiration for others aiming for monumental achievements in their respective fields.

