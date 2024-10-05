Left Menu

Swiggy XL: Revolutionizing Food Delivery with Bulk Orders

Swiggy, the food tech company, has launched its 'XL' fleet for bulk orders. Coinciding with the launch of its 'Bolt' 10-minute meal service, Swiggy XL debuted in Gurugram, offering 3,500 free meals at polling booths. Swiggy aims to expand its reach and boost the food sector in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Swiggy, a leading food tech platform in India, formally introduced its new 'XL' fleet on Saturday, aimed at delivering large orders efficiently.

This significant launch comes closely on the heels of the company's introduction of a 10-minute meal service, 'Bolt', initially available in select cities.

On the first day of the Haryana Assembly elections, the Swiggy XL EV fleet provided complimentary delivery of 3,500 meals to polling staff across Gurugram and Badshahpur constituencies. Swiggy's National Business Head, Sidharth Bhakoo, emphasized the growing demand for bulk orders, especially during festive times, and the company's commitment to expanding its services to more cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

