Swiggy XL: Revolutionizing Food Delivery with Bulk Orders

Swiggy, a leading food tech platform in India, formally introduced its new 'XL' fleet on Saturday, aimed at delivering large orders efficiently.

This significant launch comes closely on the heels of the company's introduction of a 10-minute meal service, 'Bolt', initially available in select cities.

On the first day of the Haryana Assembly elections, the Swiggy XL EV fleet provided complimentary delivery of 3,500 meals to polling staff across Gurugram and Badshahpur constituencies. Swiggy's National Business Head, Sidharth Bhakoo, emphasized the growing demand for bulk orders, especially during festive times, and the company's commitment to expanding its services to more cities.

