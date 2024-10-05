Swiggy XL: Revolutionizing Food Delivery with Bulk Orders
Swiggy, the food tech company, has launched its 'XL' fleet for bulk orders. Coinciding with the launch of its 'Bolt' 10-minute meal service, Swiggy XL debuted in Gurugram, offering 3,500 free meals at polling booths. Swiggy aims to expand its reach and boost the food sector in India.
- Country:
- India
Swiggy, a leading food tech platform in India, formally introduced its new 'XL' fleet on Saturday, aimed at delivering large orders efficiently.
This significant launch comes closely on the heels of the company's introduction of a 10-minute meal service, 'Bolt', initially available in select cities.
On the first day of the Haryana Assembly elections, the Swiggy XL EV fleet provided complimentary delivery of 3,500 meals to polling staff across Gurugram and Badshahpur constituencies. Swiggy's National Business Head, Sidharth Bhakoo, emphasized the growing demand for bulk orders, especially during festive times, and the company's commitment to expanding its services to more cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Visit and BJP's Promises Heat Up Haryana Elections
Fatal Collision Sparks Legal Action: Heartfelt Support and Assurance from Gurugram Police
Biker Dies in Gurugram Collision; Family Seeks Justice
Kejriwal Predicts AAP's Crucial Role in Haryana Elections
Unveiling AIPL Joy District: Gurugram's Premier Retail & Entertainment Hub