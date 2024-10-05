Revamping Bengaluru's Railways: A New Era of Connectivity

In a notable move to enhance Bengaluru's railway connectivity, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced plans to double the railway line connecting Bengaluru Airport to Yelahanka, thereby boosting traffic capacity significantly. Furthermore, aligning the railway station closer to airport terminals is also in discussions with airport authorities.

Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of modernizing the rail network, highlighting the upcoming large-scale production of Amrit Bharat trains version 2.0. The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) is advancing swiftly, promising commuters an array of travel options when combined with the ongoing Metro Rail project.

Significantly, the feasibility of NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail for short distances, such as Bengaluru to Mysuru and Tumakuru, is being explored. In tandem with the redevelopment of Cantonment Railway Station and the Circular Rail Project, these initiatives underline the railways' commitment to transforming urban transport infrastructure in Bengaluru.

