Historic Launch: PM Modi to Flag Off Expanded Namo Bharat Rapid Rail in Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 16-coach Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Jayanagar and Patna, marking the first of its kind in India. This new service aims to provide faster, safer transportation for up to 3,000 passengers, and includes innovative features to enhance comfort and safety.
In a significant development for India's rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service on April 24, connecting Jayanagar and Patna with the country's first 16-coach train for this route.
The previous Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, which currently operates between Ahmedabad and Bhuj, consisted of only 12 coaches. The increased capacity comes as a response to the high passenger demand. This enhancement will offer a seamless journey, halving travel time with a speed up to 110 kmph.
The state-of-the-art train is expected to be a boon for the people of north Bihar, facilitating access to jobs, education, and business opportunities in Patna. With modern amenities like charging ports and vacuum toilets, and safety features including the Kavach system, the service aims to set new benchmarks in railway travel.
