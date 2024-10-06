Left Menu

Navy Vessel Incident Off Samoa Ends Safely

A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel, Manawanui, ran aground near Samoa's Upolu coast. All 75 onboard were rescued and are safe, supported either in Samoa or on support vessels. The Manawanui was conducting a reef survey. A P-8A Poseidon was deployed to assist the rescue efforts.

The Royal New Zealand Navy's Manawanui ran aground off Samoa, with all 75 crew and passengers onboard successfully rescued. The incident occurred near Upolu's southern coast as the vessel was conducting a reef survey, according to a statement from the New Zealand Defence Force on Sunday.

Efforts to rescue those onboard the specialist dive and hydrographic vessel were immediately launched. Several nearby vessels assisted, ensuring that all affected personnel were accounted for and are now safely in Samoa or on support vessels, said Commodore Shane Arndell.

An additional Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon was deployed to aid the rescue mission. The Manawanui is tasked with conducting diving, salvage, and survey operations in New Zealand and the South West Pacific.

