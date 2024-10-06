Left Menu

LIC Boosts Stake in Bank of Maharashtra with Strategic QIP Investment

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in Bank of Maharashtra from 4.05% to 7.10% through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). This strategic investment aims to bolster the bank's capital and expansion efforts, reflecting LIC's confidence in its growth potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:45 IST
LIC Boosts Stake in Bank of Maharashtra with Strategic QIP Investment
LIC logo/ Image- X. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has significantly increased its shareholding in the Bank of Maharashtra, as disclosed in a recent exchange filing. In an announcement made on Saturday, LIC revealed that it has raised its stake from 4.05% to 7.10% following a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

After being allotted 25.96 crore equity shares through the QIP, LIC's ownership in the bank surged, highlighting a major rise from its previous 4.05% stake. This strategic move underscores LIC's faith in the bank's prospective growth, as per the official statement.

This allotment, made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, adheres to the July 2023 SEBI circular covering disclosure obligations. The capital infusion is poised to reinforce the bank's balance sheet and further its expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024