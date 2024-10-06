Iran's Airport Shutdown: Operational Restriction Impact

Iran has announced a temporary cancellation of all flights from its airports, effective from 9 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday. This suspension comes amidst heightened tensions, following Iran's recent missile launches targeting Israel.

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation spokesperson cited operational restrictions as the reason behind the halt in flights, although specific details remain undisclosed. This interruption marks a continuation of restrictions implemented on Tuesday following the hostilities.

As Iran maintains its aggressive stance, Israel has responded with a vow to retaliate, further escalating the ongoing regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)