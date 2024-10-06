Iran's Airport Shutdown: Operational Restriction Impact
Iran has temporarily cancelled all flights from its airports due to operational restrictions, effective from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. The move follows Iran's recent missile launches at Israel, heightening tensions between the two countries.
Iran has announced a temporary cancellation of all flights from its airports, effective from 9 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday. This suspension comes amidst heightened tensions, following Iran's recent missile launches targeting Israel.
The Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation spokesperson cited operational restrictions as the reason behind the halt in flights, although specific details remain undisclosed. This interruption marks a continuation of restrictions implemented on Tuesday following the hostilities.
As Iran maintains its aggressive stance, Israel has responded with a vow to retaliate, further escalating the ongoing regional conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hezbollah and Israel Exchange Blows After Beirut Airstrike
Israeli Forces Storm Al Jazeera Office in Ramallah
Satellite news network Al Jazeera says Israel raids its office in Ramallah in the West Bank and orders it closed, reports AP.
Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah Commanders, Kill 37
Israeli Troops Raid Al Jazeera Offices Amid Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict