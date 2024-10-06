Left Menu

Railway Revamp: Transforming Madhya Pradesh with Rs 14,700 Crore

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a Rs 14,700 crore allocation for Madhya Pradesh's railway development. Highlights include a broad gauge conversion in Morena and significant infrastructure upgrades. This initiative aims to boost economic growth, improve connectivity, and enhance disaster management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has earmarked Rs 14,700 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In a significant move, the railway minister initiated a new train service from Jaura to Kailaras in Morena district, marking the conversion from a narrow gauge to a broad gauge track. The event was also witnessed virtually by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP speaker Narendra Tomar.

This initiative not only strengthens connectivity in Madhya Pradesh but also aims to stimulate economic growth by enhancing industrial productivity and reducing transportation expenses. It also highlights the deployment of advanced technologies like drones and GPS for effective disaster management and project oversight, while redevelopment projects are underway at Gwalior and Khajuraho stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

