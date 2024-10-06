Vande Bharat Express Targeted: Miscreants Damage Coaches
The Vande Bharat Express train, traveling to New Delhi, had four coaches damaged after stones were thrown at it near Basal village. No passengers were hurt, and authorities are working to identify those responsible for the incident.
The Vande Bharat Express, en route to New Delhi from Amb-Andaura, experienced an unexpected disruption when four of its coaches were damaged by stone-throwing miscreants. The incident occurred near Basal village.
Officials assured that there were no injuries among passengers, providing some relief amidst the chaotic situation that transpired around 1:15 pm on Saturday.
Railway police have begun assessing the damages while intensifying efforts to apprehend the culprits responsible for this act of vandalism.
