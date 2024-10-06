Vande Bharat Express Targeted: Miscreants Damage Coaches

The Vande Bharat Express, en route to New Delhi from Amb-Andaura, experienced an unexpected disruption when four of its coaches were damaged by stone-throwing miscreants. The incident occurred near Basal village.

Officials assured that there were no injuries among passengers, providing some relief amidst the chaotic situation that transpired around 1:15 pm on Saturday.

Railway police have begun assessing the damages while intensifying efforts to apprehend the culprits responsible for this act of vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)