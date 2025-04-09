New Delhi Hosts Global Technology Summit 2025: Exploring Limitless Possibilities

The bustling city of New Delhi is set to host the 9th edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) from April 10-12. Under the theme 'Sambhavna' or 'possibilities', this year's summit is focused on exploring how emerging technologies can drive inclusive growth, enhance digital governance, and foster cross-border partnerships. India's flagship geo-technology event, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India, will kick off with an inaugural address by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

The summit is expected to shape global technology policy discourses, convening leaders from government, industry, academia, and civil society. According to a statement from MEA, the event will emphasize innovation, resilience, and international cooperation. Over its three days, GTS-2025 will feature more than 40 public sessions, including keynote addresses, ministerial conversations, expert panels, and strategic dialogues. An impressive roster of over 150 speakers from more than 40 countries, including major players from the US, UK, Japan, and the European Union, will delve into the world's current tech challenges and opportunities.

Key sessions will address important topics such as AI governance, digital public infrastructure, data protection, cybersecurity, space security, and emerging tech partnerships, particularly across the Global South. Notably, the GTS Young Ambassadors program will amplify the voices of young professionals and students from across India, offering them a platform to engage directly in policy conversations surrounding digital futures, responsible AI, and global tech norms.

