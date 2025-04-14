Savoring Royalty: The Culinary Heritage of Rajasthan Comes to New Delhi
The Royal Rajpootana Feast, a 10-day culinary festival at JW Marriott New Delhi, showcases Rajasthan's royal kitchens' opulent dishes. Curated by Chef Kunwar Hemendra Singh, it revives historical Rajpoot recipes from regions like Mewar and Malwa. Traditional ingredients and techniques highlight the ingenuity and refinement of Rajpoot cuisine.
The Royal Rajpootana Feast is serving up a slice of history at JW Marriott New Delhi, where the richness of Rajasthan's royal kitchens is reflected in a sumptuous spread. This 10-day food festival, crafted under the guidance of Chef Kunwar Hemendra Singh, brings the past to life through the authentic flavors of Rajpoot cuisine.
The festival highlights traditional cooking methods, using artisanal grains and stone-ground spices to recreate dishes once relished by warrior kings and their noble households. From vegetarian delights like 'Shikari Aloo' to meaty delicacies such as 'Hari Mirch ka Maas', the menu is a testament to culinary artistry and historical ingenuity.
Guests will also indulge in an assortment of Rajasthani desserts, ensuring a royal conclusion to each meal. Running until April 19, the event offers a rare opportunity for food enthusiasts to explore the depth and diversity of Rajasthan's culinary legacy.
