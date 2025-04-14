Left Menu

Savoring Royalty: The Culinary Heritage of Rajasthan Comes to New Delhi

The Royal Rajpootana Feast, a 10-day culinary festival at JW Marriott New Delhi, showcases Rajasthan's royal kitchens' opulent dishes. Curated by Chef Kunwar Hemendra Singh, it revives historical Rajpoot recipes from regions like Mewar and Malwa. Traditional ingredients and techniques highlight the ingenuity and refinement of Rajpoot cuisine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:28 IST
Savoring Royalty: The Culinary Heritage of Rajasthan Comes to New Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Royal Rajpootana Feast is serving up a slice of history at JW Marriott New Delhi, where the richness of Rajasthan's royal kitchens is reflected in a sumptuous spread. This 10-day food festival, crafted under the guidance of Chef Kunwar Hemendra Singh, brings the past to life through the authentic flavors of Rajpoot cuisine.

The festival highlights traditional cooking methods, using artisanal grains and stone-ground spices to recreate dishes once relished by warrior kings and their noble households. From vegetarian delights like 'Shikari Aloo' to meaty delicacies such as 'Hari Mirch ka Maas', the menu is a testament to culinary artistry and historical ingenuity.

Guests will also indulge in an assortment of Rajasthani desserts, ensuring a royal conclusion to each meal. Running until April 19, the event offers a rare opportunity for food enthusiasts to explore the depth and diversity of Rajasthan's culinary legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025