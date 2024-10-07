Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims: Bus Overturns in Gujarat

In a tragic incident early Monday, a private bus transporting pilgrims from Ambaji temple town overturned in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, resulting in the death of three people, authorities reported.

Initially reported as four fatalities by Superintendent Akshay Raj, the number was later adjusted to three confirmed deaths. The accident left nine passengers with serious injuries and 25 with minor injuries.

The bus, with nearly 50 passengers, was descending a hilly road when it lost control at Trishulia ghat in Danta taluka, police officials stated. The injured were promptly taken to a government hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)