Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims: Bus Overturns in Gujarat

A tragic bus accident in Banaskantha, Gujarat, resulted in the death of three pilgrims and injuries to nearly 30 others. The bus, transporting worshippers from the Ambaji temple, overturned on a hilly road. Nine individuals sustained serious injuries and were treated at a government hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims: Bus Overturns in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Monday, a private bus transporting pilgrims from Ambaji temple town overturned in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, resulting in the death of three people, authorities reported.

Initially reported as four fatalities by Superintendent Akshay Raj, the number was later adjusted to three confirmed deaths. The accident left nine passengers with serious injuries and 25 with minor injuries.

The bus, with nearly 50 passengers, was descending a hilly road when it lost control at Trishulia ghat in Danta taluka, police officials stated. The injured were promptly taken to a government hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

