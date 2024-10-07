Left Menu

Manish Tiwary Appointed as Nestle India’s New Managing Director

Nestle India has announced Manish Tiwary, former Amazon India Country Manager, as its new Managing Director, effective August 1, 2025. Tiwary succeeds Suresh Narayanan, who will retire in July 2025 after 26 years of service. Tiwary's extensive experience in e-commerce and consumer goods positions him well for the role.

Nestle India announced a significant leadership change on Monday, appointing Manish Tiwary as the new Managing Director, effective August 1, 2025. Tiwary steps into the role succeeding Suresh Narayanan, who is slated to retire on July 31, 2025, after serving the company for 26 years.

The appointment, filed in a regulatory disclosure, indicates a strategic move for the FMCG giant as it transitions leadership from Narayanan, a pivotal figure in Nestle's Indian operations, to Tiwary, who brings vast experience from his tenure at Amazon India and Unilever.

Though nominated by Nestle SA, the proposal still requires formal approvals. Tiwary's directorship at Amazon Digital Services will conclude on October 30, 2024, allowing him to focus on his upcoming responsibilities at Nestle India.

