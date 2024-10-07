Mohammed Turra Steps Up as Mahindra First Choice Wheels' New CEO

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd has announced the appointment of Mohammed Turra as its new Managing Director and CEO. The move marks a significant leadership change for the multi-brand pre-owned car firm.

Turra steps into the role following Ashutosh Pandey, who will be transitioning to a new position within the Mahindra Group. This leadership shift aligns with the company's strategic vision to strengthen its market presence.

With an extensive background that encompasses consulting, financial services, FMCG, and the automotive industry, Turra brings over two decades of international experience to the table. His prior engagement includes significant contributions at Mahindra & Mahindra's Group Strategy Office as Senior Vice President.

(With inputs from agencies.)