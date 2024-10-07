Left Menu

Google.org Backs Rocket Learning's AI Tutor for India's Underserved Kids

At Google for India, Rocket Learning announced support from Google.org to create a personalized AI tutor for underserved children. This initiative aims to enhance early childhood education and improve the future prospects of millions of Indian children by leveraging advanced AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:11 IST
Google.org Backs Rocket Learning's AI Tutor for India's Underserved Kids
Rocket Learning and Google.org to Develop Saheli, an AI Buddy for Parents and Educators Delivering Early Learning. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 10th edition of Google for India, Rocket Learning unveiled its partnership with Google.org to develop a novel AI tutor designed specifically for parents and educators of underserved children. The ambitious project will create 'Saheli,' an AI-powered educational buddy, available as a web application tailored to the unique learning paces of children ages three to six.

Google.org has committed to facilitating this initiative by deploying a team of its Fellows to work on Saheli, marking Rocket Learning as the second Indian recipient of such Fellowship support. The initiative, reinforced by a $1.5 million grant from Google.org's AI for Global Goals Impact Challenge, aims to extend modern, personalized educational experiences across ten Indian states.

By harnessing advanced AI/ML systems capable of grading over 50,000 homework submissions daily, with a reach to 3 million children, Rocket Learning aspires to touch 50 million lives in five years. This groundbreaking technology, envisioned as a state-of-the-art Gen AI use case, offers new horizons in India's Digital India initiative, aspiring to make quality early education universally accessible and foster the nation's educational front on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024