Google.org Backs Rocket Learning's AI Tutor for India's Underserved Kids

At the 10th edition of Google for India, Rocket Learning unveiled its partnership with Google.org to develop a novel AI tutor designed specifically for parents and educators of underserved children. The ambitious project will create 'Saheli,' an AI-powered educational buddy, available as a web application tailored to the unique learning paces of children ages three to six.

Google.org has committed to facilitating this initiative by deploying a team of its Fellows to work on Saheli, marking Rocket Learning as the second Indian recipient of such Fellowship support. The initiative, reinforced by a $1.5 million grant from Google.org's AI for Global Goals Impact Challenge, aims to extend modern, personalized educational experiences across ten Indian states.

By harnessing advanced AI/ML systems capable of grading over 50,000 homework submissions daily, with a reach to 3 million children, Rocket Learning aspires to touch 50 million lives in five years. This groundbreaking technology, envisioned as a state-of-the-art Gen AI use case, offers new horizons in India's Digital India initiative, aspiring to make quality early education universally accessible and foster the nation's educational front on a global scale.

