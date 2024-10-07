Left Menu

IYDF and Spartan Gym Illuminate Paths for Underprivileged Children

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Spartan Gym united to host a donation event in Bihar, providing essential supplies to 34 underprivileged children. The initiative aimed to support their education and daily needs, while encouraging a positive outlook through engaging volunteer interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:19 IST
IYDF and Spartan Gym Bring Warmth and Care to Underprivileged Children in Bihar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Spartan Gym, showcased their commitment to social responsibility by organizing a donation event at Arakshi Madhya Vidhyalaya in Bihar. Led by Anand Kumar Singh of IYDF, enthusiastic volunteers delivered essential supplies to 34 underprivileged children, demonstrating support for their education and daily needs.

The event, driven by generosity, included sponsorship of items such as rice, cooking oil, notebooks, and school supplies. These provisions aimed to provide a strong foundation for the children's studies and improve their quality of life, fostering a positive attitude towards future challenges.

An early start by the volunteer team, including Vijay Kumar, Rajeev Singh, Pankaj Jha, and Sanjay Bhagat, ensured a successful distribution and created a warm atmosphere filled with smiles. The head of the recipient organization highlighted the vital importance of this support, acknowledging the emotional and material impact on the children's lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

