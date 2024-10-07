Left Menu

Russian Missile Strike Hits Vessel in Ukrainian Port

A Russian missile strike hit a civilian vessel under Saint Kitts and Nevis flag at Ukraine's Pivdennyi port on October 6. The vessel was loaded with corn, but none of the 15 crew members were injured, according to the Ukrainian restoration ministry's Telegram statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:10 IST
In a recent escalation, a Russian missile strike targeted a civilian vessel under the Saint Kitts and Nevis flag at Ukraine's Pivdennyi port. The incident occurred on October 6, with the vessel loaded with corn at the time of impact.

Fortunately, all 15 crew members aboard the vessel were unharmed, according to the Ukrainian restoration ministry. The ministry disseminated this information via its official Telegram channel on Monday.

This strike marks another bout of tension as hostilities continue to affect civilian assets and trade routes in the region, heightening concerns over the ongoing conflict's wider implications.

