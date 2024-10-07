Russian Missile Strike Hits Vessel in Ukrainian Port

In a recent escalation, a Russian missile strike targeted a civilian vessel under the Saint Kitts and Nevis flag at Ukraine's Pivdennyi port. The incident occurred on October 6, with the vessel loaded with corn at the time of impact.

Fortunately, all 15 crew members aboard the vessel were unharmed, according to the Ukrainian restoration ministry. The ministry disseminated this information via its official Telegram channel on Monday.

This strike marks another bout of tension as hostilities continue to affect civilian assets and trade routes in the region, heightening concerns over the ongoing conflict's wider implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)