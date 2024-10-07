Tragic Road Incident Claims Life of Food Delivery Agent in Delhi

A 27-year-old food delivery agent, Harendra, suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a speeding vehicle on a Delhi road early Monday, officials reported.

In an early morning accident near Munirka on the Outer Ring Road, Harendra, a resident of RK Puram, was crossing the road when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The tragedy has left Harendra's family, including his wife and six-month-old son, in grief. An FIR has been filed, and efforts to identify the offender are underway, according to Delhi Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)