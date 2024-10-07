Tragic Road Incident Claims Life of Food Delivery Agent in Delhi
Harendra, a 27-year-old food delivery agent in Delhi, tragically died after being hit by a speeding vehicle. The incident occurred on Outer Ring Road. Police are investigating the accident, which left Harendra's family, including his wife and infant son, in mourning. An FIR has been filed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old food delivery agent, Harendra, suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a speeding vehicle on a Delhi road early Monday, officials reported.
In an early morning accident near Munirka on the Outer Ring Road, Harendra, a resident of RK Puram, was crossing the road when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
The tragedy has left Harendra's family, including his wife and six-month-old son, in grief. An FIR has been filed, and efforts to identify the offender are underway, according to Delhi Police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Triumphs Over Bangladesh in First Test
Escalating Tensions: Over 100 Rockets Fired from Lebanon into Israel
Tragic Fire Claims Six Lives at Kanpur Mattress Factory
India defeat Bangladesh by 280 runs in first Test to take 1-0 lead in two-match series.
Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire on Eastern Express Highway