Airlines Suspend Middle East Flights Amid Rising Tensions

Rising concerns over escalating conflict in the Middle East has led numerous international airlines to revise or suspend their flight operations to the region. These safety-driven adjustments have seen flights to key hubs, including Tel Aviv and Beirut, put on hold.

Prominent airlines including Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways, among others, have announced varied suspensions in line with region-specific geopolitical tensions. These suspensions are set to last potentially until the next year for some destinations.

Airlines are prioritizing passenger safety and following governmental directives in light of the current unrest. As a response to this uncertainty, routes through and around the volatile regions are being rigorously monitored and reassessed continuously.

(With inputs from agencies.)