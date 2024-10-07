Airlines Suspend Middle East Flights Amid Rising Tensions
Several international airlines have suspended flights to the Middle East due to escalating conflict in the region. Carriers from various countries have ceased operations to destinations such as Tel Aviv, Beirut, and other affected cities, citing safety concerns and geopolitical uncertainties as triggers for these adjustments.
Rising concerns over escalating conflict in the Middle East has led numerous international airlines to revise or suspend their flight operations to the region. These safety-driven adjustments have seen flights to key hubs, including Tel Aviv and Beirut, put on hold.
Prominent airlines including Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways, among others, have announced varied suspensions in line with region-specific geopolitical tensions. These suspensions are set to last potentially until the next year for some destinations.
Airlines are prioritizing passenger safety and following governmental directives in light of the current unrest. As a response to this uncertainty, routes through and around the volatile regions are being rigorously monitored and reassessed continuously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hezbollah and Israel Exchange Blows After Beirut Airstrike
Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah Commanders, Kill 37
India's Aviation Minister Stresses the Importance of AI in Enhancing Flight Safety
Israeli military says it has carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, without giving details, reports AP.
Israeli Strike Targets Senior Hezbollah Leader in Beirut Suburbs