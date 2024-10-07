India's Strategic Oil Moves Secure Energy Future

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, declared India's readiness to meet its rising energy demands, emphasizing a robust array of oil sources. Highlighting India's strategic positioning, Puri revealed that the nation has increased its suppliers from 27 to 39, ensuring a diverse oil procurement base.

Puri stated, "We are now buying from 39 sources, compared to 27 previously. The abundance of oil and options enhance our global supply chain security." He downplayed concerns about disruptions, citing a global oil supply exceeding consumption, offering a stable market outlook.

Encouraging diversification strategies have positioned India securely, safeguarding its energy requirements amid a fast-growing economy. Notably, Russian crude comprised 44% of India's imports in July 2024, reflecting a significant increase. Projections indicate a substantial expansion in refining capacity by 2030 to meet burgeoning domestic demand.

