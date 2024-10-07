Left Menu

BEL Strikes Gold with Mega Defence Orders

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced securing additional orders worth over Rs 500 crore, bringing the total value of orders in the current financial year to Rs 7,689 crore. These orders include EMI shelters, AMC for Integrated Air Command and Control System nodes, and upgrades/spares for defence systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a leading Defence Public Sector Undertaking, announced on Monday that it has secured additional orders exceeding Rs 500 crore since its last announcement on September 11, 2024.

In a detailed statement, BEL highlighted that the key orders comprise EMI shelters, Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) for Integrated Air Command and Control System nodes, and crucial upgrades and spares for gun systems, radars, communication systems, and more.

These substantial orders have propelled BEL's cumulative order book for the current financial year to an impressive Rs 7,689 crore, underscoring its pivotal role in strengthening national defence capabilities.

