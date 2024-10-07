BEL Strikes Gold with Mega Defence Orders

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a leading Defence Public Sector Undertaking, announced on Monday that it has secured additional orders exceeding Rs 500 crore since its last announcement on September 11, 2024.

In a detailed statement, BEL highlighted that the key orders comprise EMI shelters, Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) for Integrated Air Command and Control System nodes, and crucial upgrades and spares for gun systems, radars, communication systems, and more.

These substantial orders have propelled BEL's cumulative order book for the current financial year to an impressive Rs 7,689 crore, underscoring its pivotal role in strengthening national defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)