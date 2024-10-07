Madrid Airport Breakouts: A Security Dilemma
Six Moroccan migrants escaped from a holding room at Madrid's airport via a ceiling hole, echoing a similar incident last week. While three escapees were captured, others remain at large. Authorities face criticism over security lapses and promised to investigate and improve security measures.
In a significant lapse of security, six Moroccan migrants have managed to escape from a holding room at Madrid's international airport through a hole in the ceiling. The incident, reported by police union Jupol on Monday, marks the second security breach of its kind in as many weeks.
The Interior Ministry revealed that three of the escapees have been apprehended, while the remaining three are still on the run. This latest escape follows a similar incident last week involving four Moroccan nationals escaping from the same facility using the same method, exposing glaring security inadequacies.
The rooms, controlled by the Interior Ministry, are designated for individuals seeking international protection or those denied entry into Spain. In response to these security failures, ministry officials have vowed to conduct a thorough investigation and implement necessary measures to avert future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
