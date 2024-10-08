Left Menu

ADB's $42 Million Boost for Maharashtra's Coastal Protection

The Asian Development Bank has approved a USD 42 million loan to enhance coastal and riverbank protection in Maharashtra, aiming to boost local resilience and natural ecosystems. The project plans to use innovative solutions like offshore reefs and beach nourishment while promoting gender equality and sustainable coastal management.

Representative Image (File Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned a USD 42 million loan dedicated to strengthening coastal and riverbank ecosystems in Maharashtra. This financial support aims to bolster the resilience of both local communities and natural habitats.

The intervention, titled the Maharashtra Sustainable Climate-Resilient Coastal Protection and Management Project, will implement comprehensive coastal and riverbank protection strategies. Measures include constructing offshore reefs, utilizing sheet piles, and engaging in beach nourishment and vegetation planting to safeguard and sustain the coastline. According to ADB Water Resources Specialist Marie L'Hostis, "The project showcases the advantages of embracing innovative engineering solutions like offshore reefs and soft nature-based methods such as beach nourishment."

The ADB initiates significant capacity-building efforts with the Maharashtra Maritime Board, focusing on shore management and forming a coastal infrastructure management unit. Crucially, the project also emphasizes gender equality, coastal management training, and the inclusion of vulnerable groups. As ADB Senior Climate Change Specialist Alessio Giardino highlights, "This initiative aligns with Maharashtra's climate adaptation strategies and addresses climate threats through adaptive and hybrid solutions." The plan aligns with ADB's broader aims to support the region's sustainable and inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

