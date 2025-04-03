India's Agricultural Export Resilience Amid US Tariff Challenges
Despite newly announced US tariffs, India's agricultural exports to the United States could remain robust. Economist Ashok Gulati emphasizes that while the tariff is set at 26%, India still has a competitive edge over nations facing higher duties. Exports like seafood and rice are expected to maintain their market presence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:29 IST
- India
India is poised to navigate the recent US tariff hikes effectively, particularly in the agricultural sector, according to noted economist Ashok Gulati.
As the US imposes a 26% tariff on Indian goods, the country's primary agricultural exports, such as seafood and rice, are likely to remain resilient. This outlook is based on the relatively steeper tariffs faced by regional competitors.
With competitors such as China, Vietnam, and Thailand facing tariffs as high as 46%, India stands to potentially strengthen its market share amid these geopolitical shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- US
- tariff
- agricultural exports
- seafood
- rice
- trade
- economy
- Ashok Gulati
- competition
