India's Agricultural Export Resilience Amid US Tariff Challenges

India is poised to navigate the recent US tariff hikes effectively, particularly in the agricultural sector, according to noted economist Ashok Gulati.

As the US imposes a 26% tariff on Indian goods, the country's primary agricultural exports, such as seafood and rice, are likely to remain resilient. This outlook is based on the relatively steeper tariffs faced by regional competitors.

With competitors such as China, Vietnam, and Thailand facing tariffs as high as 46%, India stands to potentially strengthen its market share amid these geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)