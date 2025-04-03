Left Menu

India's Agricultural Export Resilience Amid US Tariff Challenges

Despite newly announced US tariffs, India's agricultural exports to the United States could remain robust. Economist Ashok Gulati emphasizes that while the tariff is set at 26%, India still has a competitive edge over nations facing higher duties. Exports like seafood and rice are expected to maintain their market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:29 IST
India's Agricultural Export Resilience Amid US Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to navigate the recent US tariff hikes effectively, particularly in the agricultural sector, according to noted economist Ashok Gulati.

As the US imposes a 26% tariff on Indian goods, the country's primary agricultural exports, such as seafood and rice, are likely to remain resilient. This outlook is based on the relatively steeper tariffs faced by regional competitors.

With competitors such as China, Vietnam, and Thailand facing tariffs as high as 46%, India stands to potentially strengthen its market share amid these geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025