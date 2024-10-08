Bitcoin's New Frontiers: ETFs, Options, and Global Adoption Surge

Bitcoin has settled into a range of $56,000 to $63,000 following a striking start in 2023, largely propelled by the debut of U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to its spot price.

Anticipation surrounds new market catalysts like the launch of options on BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF, anticipated to draw more U.S. retail investments, pending approval by relevant regulatory bodies.

Globally, crypto adoption rates have soared, particularly in lower-income countries where conventional banking is less developed. Notably, India leads in usage, with various other Asian and African nations following suit.

(With inputs from agencies.)