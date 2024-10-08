Bitcoin's New Frontiers: ETFs, Options, and Global Adoption Surge
Bitcoin has steadied between $56,000 and $63,000 after an eventful start to the year. Key factors for its stability include U.S. ETFs boosting market activity. The launch of options on BlackRock's ETF might attract more U.S. retail interest. Global crypto adoption is rising, especially in lower-income countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:42 IST
Bitcoin has settled into a range of $56,000 to $63,000 following a striking start in 2023, largely propelled by the debut of U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to its spot price.
Anticipation surrounds new market catalysts like the launch of options on BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF, anticipated to draw more U.S. retail investments, pending approval by relevant regulatory bodies.
Globally, crypto adoption rates have soared, particularly in lower-income countries where conventional banking is less developed. Notably, India leads in usage, with various other Asian and African nations following suit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Unveils Light-Touch Regulations to Boost Advanced Aviation Sector
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Food Adulteration: New Mandatory Regulations
New Bill Aims to Streamline Regulations for Shooting Clubs and Ranges
Federal Ruling Mandates Stricter Fluoride Regulations in Drinking Water
New Zealand Enhances Birth Certificate Regulations for Same-Sex Parents