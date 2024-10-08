Left Menu

Bright Outdoor Media Reflects on Milestones at 19th AGM

Bright Outdoor Media Limited held its 19th AGM in Mumbai, with Chair Dr. Yogesh Lakhani overseeing the approval of financial statements and a 5% dividend for FY 2023-24. The company reported a revenue boost of 16.58%. Bright Media, founded in 1980, offers diverse outdoor advertising solutions and real estate services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:42 IST
Bright Outdoor Media Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Results. Image Credit: ANI
Bright Outdoor Media Limited, a leading player in the outdoor advertising sector, convened its 19th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on September 26, 2024. Presided over by Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, the meeting saw the approval of the company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2023-24, alongside a 5% final annual dividend for shareholders.

With a remarkable revenue growth of 16.58%, Bright Outdoor Media reached Rs. 10,667.89 lakhs in FY24, up from Rs. 9,150.35 lakhs in FY23. The resolutions tabled at the meeting received majority support, with voting results and a Scrutinizer report processed and made available on BSE and the company's website.

Founded in 1980 by Dr. Lakhani, Bright Outdoor Media offers a plethora of advertising services including digital LED and traditional hoardings, cinema slides, and full train branding. Recognized for its innovative campaigns, the company also ventures into real estate. It proudly boasts accolades such as "India's No.1 Brand Award" in 2014 and 2017, underscoring its prominence in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

