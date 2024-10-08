Left Menu

Turkey Commences Citizen Evacuation from Lebanon by Sea

Turkey plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon via two naval ships with a total capacity of 2,000 passengers. The operation is set to begin on Wednesday, with continued efforts if needed, as confirmed by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Updated: 08-10-2024 11:37 IST
In a recent development, Turkey is set to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon, starting this Wednesday, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The operation involves two naval ships departing for Beirut with the collective capacity to transport about 2,000 individuals.

If necessary, the evacuation process will be extended in the subsequent days, ensuring the safe return of Turkish nationals.

