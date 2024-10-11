Berlin Battles Rome: The Banking Showdown

Germany is poised to counter a potential takeover of Commerzbank by Italy's UniCredit, highlighting a tension between Berlin and Rome, amidst Europe's regulatory landscape. Informed sources indicate the German government was surprised by UniCredit's move to acquire a significant stake in the state-backed bank.

The potential merger raises alarms in Germany about financial stability, as UniCredit holds a substantial amount of Italian government debt. German officials fear the financial implications for Berlin if UniCredit, burdened by Italy's debt, faces a crisis.

BaFin, Germany's financial supervisory authority, plays a pivotal role as it scrutinizes UniCredit's application to increase its stake in Commerzbank. This appeal will be assessed by the European Central Bank, whose decision could set a precedent for cross-border banking mergers in the eurozone.

