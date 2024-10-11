Left Menu

Innovative Spirit Soars at Youth Ideathon 2024

The Youth Ideathon 2024, held at IIT Delhi, united over 180,000 young innovators from 5,000 Indian schools. Organized by ThinkStartup and MEPSC, in collaboration with CBSE, this competition fosters entrepreneurial spirit among students. Six teams secured Rs 1 lakh grants, with crowdfunding of Rs 40 lakh achieved through unique social experiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:44 IST
Youth Ideathon 2024 Winners (Junior Team) (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Youth Ideathon 2024 in New Delhi showcased the innovative prowess of over 1.8 lakh young talents from more than 5,000 schools across India at IIT Delhi. This event, organized by ThinkStartup and MEPSC along with CBSE and IIT Delhi, aims to nurture school students' entrepreneurial skills through a structured competition.

During the event, six teams were awarded grants of Rs 1 lakh each for their standout ideas. The occasion was marked by vibrant social experiments, such as collaborations with The Kid Company, where students could market, sell, and attract investments, providing them invaluable real-world business experience.

Dr. Biswajit Saha of CBSE lauded the initiative, calling it a testament to India's bright young entrepreneurial minds. Anil Pokhriyal of MEPSC emphasized that the competition is beyond innovation; it's about cultivating a self-reliant India driven by its young entrepreneurs. Students' engagement was palpable, with entries spanning junior and senior categories and substantial participation from over 53,000 teams. Crowdfunding efforts on The Kid Company platform cumulatively reached Rs 40 lakh, enhancing the tangible entrepreneurial journey for these young innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

