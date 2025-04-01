Joy Alukkas: A Diamond in the Crown of Indian Entrepreneurship

Chitkara University has awarded Joy Alukkas an honorary Doctor of Literature degree, recognizing his transformative impact on India's jewellery industry and philanthropic contributions. The special convocation ceremony saw attendance from university dignitaries, marking a milestone for both the institution and Alukkas.

Pro Chancellor Dr. Madhu Chitkara lauded Alukkas for his leadership that not only reshaped industries but also touched entire communities. An MoU was signed between Chitkara and Alukkas, highlighting shared goals of excellence and community engagement.

Alukkas has built Joyalukkas into one of the largest jewellery retail chains worldwide. He has diversified into money exchange, fashion, and real estate, while his foundation has led various initiatives, including disaster relief and scholarships.

