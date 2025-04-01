Left Menu

Joy Alukkas: A Diamond in the Crown of Indian Entrepreneurship

Joy Alukkas has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Chitkara University for his outstanding contributions to modernize the Indian jewellery business and his philanthropic efforts. His company, Joyalukkas, operates over 175 showrooms across 12 countries. A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed with Chitkara University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:40 IST
Joy Alukkas: A Diamond in the Crown of Indian Entrepreneurship
  • Country:
  • India

Chitkara University has awarded Joy Alukkas an honorary Doctor of Literature degree, recognizing his transformative impact on India's jewellery industry and philanthropic contributions. The special convocation ceremony saw attendance from university dignitaries, marking a milestone for both the institution and Alukkas.

Pro Chancellor Dr. Madhu Chitkara lauded Alukkas for his leadership that not only reshaped industries but also touched entire communities. An MoU was signed between Chitkara and Alukkas, highlighting shared goals of excellence and community engagement.

Alukkas has built Joyalukkas into one of the largest jewellery retail chains worldwide. He has diversified into money exchange, fashion, and real estate, while his foundation has led various initiatives, including disaster relief and scholarships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025