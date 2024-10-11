Delhi Metro Chaos: Yellow Line Snag Causes Commuter Mayhem

Delhi Metro passengers faced considerable discomfort on Friday evening due to a technical glitch on the Yellow Line, officials announced. Initially, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) alerted the public, and within 10 minutes, confirmed the normalization of services on the affected route.

The disruption triggered chaos outside Patel Chowk Metro Station, causing a large crowd as passengers were asked to vacate to manage the crowd. The problem affected the Yellow Line from Rajiv Chowk to Kashmere Gate, taking a train out of service and leading to a clustering of trains, according to a DMRC representative. The Yellow Line serves the route from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram.

Many passengers found themselves stranded at Patel Chowk Metro Station. Some chose to exit the train and leave the station in search of alternatives. One commuter embarked at Central Secretariat at 6:15 PM, only to reach Rohini station by 9 PM, a result of the hold-up. Another passenger, Mridul Saini, planned to visit a Durga Puja pandal but abandoned the venture after advancing just three stations in an hour, opting for an autorickshaw ride home instead.

Amid the ongoing metro woes, ride-hailing services and autorickshaws reportedly implemented surge pricing, with commuters witnessing fares spike significantly. Gurbachan Singh recounted inflated costs of up to Rs 700 for a trip to Kashmere Gate post snag. Traffic police managed road congestion as agitated passengers waited outside, some resorting to cabs or autorickshaws as alternatives.

Despite restoration, passengers experienced overcrowding in resumed trains. On a related note, a man on the track at Tagore Garden Station, Blue Line, prompted a brief service delay of 10 to 15 minutes. This line runs from Dwarka to Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)